S. Korean stocks sharply down late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares fell sharply late Wednesday morning on concerns over the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.82 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,023.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
Taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street, the index opened lower and extended its losses under heavy selling by foreign investors.
U.S. stocks plunged overnight over reports that Beijing is considering a ban on exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S.
Most shares here lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 1.53 percent, while home appliance maker LG Electronics slid 0.26 percent.
Auto shares were also weak, with industry leader Hyundai Motor diving 2.56 percent and its sister company Kia Motors losing 0.73 percent. Its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis, however, gained 0.69 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion slid 1.08 percent, while Samsung BioLogics dipped 1.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.40 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 7.60 won from the previous session's close on risk-off sentiment.
The U.S. Treasury Department, meanwhile, kept South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices.
(END)
