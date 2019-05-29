Go to Contents Go to Navigation

UNC's military armistice commission changes S. Korean senior member

All Headlines 14:22 May 29, 2019

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A two-star South Korean general has taken office as a new senior member of the Military Armistice Commission (MAC) of the United Nations Command as part of a regular reshuffle, the UNC said Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon replaced Maj. Gen. Shin Sang-bum on Tuesday to serve as the senior member of UNCMAC. Since 1991, a South Korean general has taken the position.

During a change-of-responsibility ceremony, Kim vowed efforts to lead the commission well in support of the inter-Korean military agreement signed last September that is aimed at reducing tensions and building trust.

The commission supervises the implementation of the Korean Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon (L) and Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the United Nations Command (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#UNC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!