UNC's military armistice commission changes S. Korean senior member
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A two-star South Korean general has taken office as a new senior member of the Military Armistice Commission (MAC) of the United Nations Command as part of a regular reshuffle, the UNC said Wednesday.
Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon replaced Maj. Gen. Shin Sang-bum on Tuesday to serve as the senior member of UNCMAC. Since 1991, a South Korean general has taken the position.
During a change-of-responsibility ceremony, Kim vowed efforts to lead the commission well in support of the inter-Korean military agreement signed last September that is aimed at reducing tensions and building trust.
The commission supervises the implementation of the Korean Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
