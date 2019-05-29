Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea shut out by Sweden in tuneup match for FIFA Women's World Cup

All Headlines 14:32 May 29, 2019

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea have dropped their first prep match ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

South Korea were routed by Sweden 4-0 in Falkenberg, Sweden, on Tuesday (local time). The match was held across three quarters, instead of two halves, behind closed doors. The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the two teams agreed not to disclose their lineups.

South Korea and Sweden, both contestants at the June 7-July 7 Women's World Cup in France, will meet again in Gothenburg on Friday.

In this file photo from May 21, 2019, members of the South Korean women's national football team practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. (Yonhap)

South Korea, world No. 14, are in Group A at the tournament with France, Nigeria and Norway. Sweden, ninth in the world, will face the United States, Chile and Thailand in Group F.

Coached by Yoon Duk-yeo, South Korea are seeking their second straight trip to the knockouts. From six groups of four, the top two countries and four best third-place teams will advance to the round of 16.

France are the top-ranked team in Group A at No. 4, followed by Norway (No. 12), South Korea (No. 14) and Nigeria (No. 38).

South Korea will face France in the tournament opener in Paris. The kickoff is 9 p.m. on June 7 (local time) and 4 a.m. on June 8 (Seoul time).

In this file photo from May 15, 2019, members of the South Korean women's national football team huddle around before practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. (Yonhap)

