Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung delivers congratulatory message to Bong Joon-ho
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung Wednesday delivered a congratulatory message to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for winning the top award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with "Parasite."
"I would like to express gratitude to the director, cast, staff and other members of the film for your hard work," the cardinal said in a message. "Along with outstanding cinematic elements, Mr. Bong's movie resonates widely by depicting our everyday lives, creating sympathy and shedding light on social issues."
He said he will pray that Bong continues to make a positive difference by virtuously exercising his influence.
"Parasite" won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Saturday (local time), becoming the first South Korean movie to take the top prize at the eminent film event.
