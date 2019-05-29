CTBTO chief to visit Seoul for panel discussion on N. Korea's disarmament
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The head of a U.N.-backed body championing a ban on nuclear testing will be in Seoul for a three-day visit this week to attend a panel discussion on North Korea's disarmament, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), will be speaking to local students in the session slated for Thursday, the ministry said in a release.
The event aims to promote understanding of non-proliferation and disarmament in light of North Korea's nuclear standoff.
Other speakers at the session will include former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, ex-Austrian President Heinz Fischer and Shin Dong-ik, current chairman of CTBTO's preparatory commission.
Zerbo will also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the same day for talks on the North's denuclearization and cooperation between Korea and the CTBTO.
The Vienna-based body was formed under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) that outlaws nuclear test explosions and is tasked with inspecting breaches of nuclear test bans.
The CTBT was opened for signatures in 1996, and then-U.S. President Bill Clinton was the first world leader to sign the treaty, though Congress has yet to ratify it. Currently, 184 nations have signed the treaty and 168 have finished ratification.
But the treaty has not taken effect yet because eight countries have yet to ratify it. North Korea, India and Pakistan didn't even sign the treaty, while the U.S., China, Egypt, Iran and Israel signed the pact but have not ratified it yet.
Shin, former ambassador to Austria, was elected the 2019 chairperson of the CTBTO preparatory commission late last year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
3
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 600 mln YouTube views
-
1
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
-
3
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
4
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices