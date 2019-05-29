Dodgers' Ryu to make final May start vs. Mets, eyes monthly pitching award

Ryu has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2019. He owns the lowest ERA in the majors at 1.65, and also leads all National League (NL) starters with a 0.83 walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP). After 10 starts, Ryu is tied for the NL lead with seven wins, joined by Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers.