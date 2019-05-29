KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 97,500 DN 2,500
SK hynix 66,100 UP 200
Youngpoong 710,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,600 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 271,000 DN 4,500
Kogas 40,600 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,300 DN 2,250
Hanwha 25,350 DN 450
DB HiTek 14,450 DN 550
CJ 100,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 31,600 DN 950
LGInt 15,700 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 6,480 DN 150
SBC 17,450 DN 550
Hyundai M&F INS 30,350 DN 850
TONGYANG 1,800 DN 30
Daesang 25,500 DN 450
SKNetworks 4,780 DN 135
KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 650
ShinhanGroup 45,700 DN 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,400 DN 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,200 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,600 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 77,000 DN 500
Celltrion 185,500 DN 500
Huchems 20,600 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 DN 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,900 DN 200
KIH 71,000 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 42,650 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,905 DN 150
SPC SAMLIP 99,600 DN 4,400
SAMSUNG SDS 204,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,850 UP 300
GS 49,400 DN 550
CJ CGV 35,300 DN 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 18,150 DN 400
LIG Nex1 33,550 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 UP 1,000
