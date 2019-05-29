KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,190 DN 85
HITEJINRO 20,100 DN 400
Yuhan 241,500 DN 8,000
SLCORP 23,300 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 0
DOOSAN 93,500 DN 1,400
DaelimInd 102,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 42,000 DN 500
AK Holdings 50,900 DN 1,800
Binggrae 73,400 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 21,750 DN 250
LotteChilsung 180,000 DN 3,500
HyundaiMtr 134,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 64,700 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,000 DN 50
POSCO 236,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 61,400 DN 900
HANILHOLDINGS 51,300 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 41,800 DN 750
NHIS 13,100 DN 250
SK Discovery 24,250 DN 1,400
LS 45,800 DN 1,300
GC Corp 120,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 39,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 203,500 DN 5,000
KPIC 132,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 DN 110
SKC 30,550 DN 1,100
GS Retail 34,500 DN 800
Ottogi 719,000 UP 13,000
IlyangPharm 25,750 DN 600
DaeduckElec 12,200 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 30
HtlShilla 93,600 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 68,600 DN 500
Mobis 217,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,300 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 15,600 DN 250
S-1 95,100 DN 1,300
