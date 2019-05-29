KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanchem 82,500 DN 1,300
DWS 37,500 DN 400
UNID 49,450 DN 650
KEPCO 24,700 DN 400
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 400
SKTelecom 252,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 41,750 UP 2,950
HyundaiElev 79,700 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 300
SK 229,000 DN 10,000
DAEKYO 6,070 DN 150
GKL 20,150 DN 200
Handsome 42,050 DN 1,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,100 DN 850
BukwangPharm 16,350 DN 500
WJ COWAY 76,700 DN 2,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 159,000 DN 1,000
IBK 13,650 DN 100
KorElecTerm 64,500 DN 500
NamhaeChem 10,000 DN 150
DONGSUH 19,350 DN 1,100
BGF 7,400 DN 290
SamsungEng 16,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 91,500 DN 2,100
PanOcean 4,220 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 36,700 0
CheilWorldwide 26,600 DN 150
KT 27,900 DN 150
LG Uplus 14,050 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,900 DN 1,400
KT&G 98,500 DN 900
Muhak 10,750 UP 150
DHICO 5,980 DN 260
SBS 21,000 DN 1,200
LG Display 16,450 DN 450
Kangwonland 30,700 DN 550
NAVER 109,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 121,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 480,000 UP 5,500
FARMSCO 6,780 DN 170
(MORE)
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
(2nd LD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks