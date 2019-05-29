KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DSME 28,950 DN 100
DSINFRA 6,410 DN 90
DWEC 4,825 DN 95
Donga ST 97,700 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,850 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 282,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 259,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 250
LGH&H 1,291,000 UP 32,000
LGCHEM 323,000 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 16,300 DN 900
HankookShellOil 318,500 UP 3,500
KISWire 23,350 DN 950
LotteFood 541,000 DN 12,000
TaekwangInd 1,404,000 DN 58,000
NEXENTIRE 10,100 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 DN 1,600
KCC 254,500 DN 2,500
SsangyongCement 5,920 UP 60
BoryungPharm 11,600 DN 600
L&L 15,600 DN 250
NamyangDairy 584,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,350 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,500 DN 650
KAL 31,700 DN 250
Shinsegae 298,000 UP 7,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,540 DN 160
Nongshim 245,000 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 71,100 DN 1,100
SGBC 41,650 DN 1,600
SsangyongMtr 4,120 DN 80
Hyosung 75,000 DN 3,500
SamsungElecMech 96,900 0
Hanssem 84,100 DN 7,200
HHI 111,000 DN 3,000
Hanwha Chem 20,400 DN 650
OCI 88,000 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,150 DN 900
KorZinc 434,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,480 DN 120
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 600 mln YouTube views
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices