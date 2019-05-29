KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SYC 51,800 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 47,850 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 33,800 UP 200
S-Oil 81,300 0
LG Innotek 96,800 DN 1,900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 254,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 41,650 DN 850
KumhoPetrochem 92,400 DN 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16600 DN300
KiaMtr 40,900 0
AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 24,450 DN 300
LF 21,700 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 45,150 DN 650
Hansae 23,950 UP 250
FOOSUNG 7,160 DN 180
LG HAUSYS 55,600 DN 500
JW HOLDINGS 6,230 DN 90
Youngone Corp 40,250 UP 150
SK Innovation 162,500 UP 1,500
KOLON IND 39,550 DN 2,150
HanmiPharm 397,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 6,930 DN 90
emart 142,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 63,700 DN 100
CUCKOO 139,500 DN 9,500
COSMAX 110,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 28,850 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 289,500 DN 4,500
INNOCEAN 71,300 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 33,050 DN 450
Netmarble 109,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S307000 DN7500
ORION 86,100 DN 2,800
BGF Retail 190,500 DN 10,000
SKCHEM 57,000 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 42,000 UP 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,650 DN 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 DN 150
(END)
