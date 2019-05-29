Seoul stocks dip 1.2 pct on trade dispute; Korean won falls sharply
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell by more than 1 percent Wednesday on the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 25.51 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 2,023.32. Trading volume was moderate at 368 million shares worth 4.56 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 689 to 168.
Taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street, the index opened lower and extended its losses in the afternoon session. U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday over reports that Beijing is considering a ban on exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S., in the latest development in the drawn-out tit-for-tat trade tussle between the world's two largest economies.
"Donald Trump recently said that the U.S. is not ready to make a deal with China, which indicates that this trade war could extend for a longer than expected period of time," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "Chinese tech firm Huawei considering a lawsuit against the U.S. government also had a negative impact."
Foreigners have been on a selling spree for four straight days, offloading 361 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions bought a net 171 billion won. Retail investors scooped up a net of 193 billion won.
Most shares remained in negative terrain across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics dipped 1.76 percent to 41,800 won, while its smaller rival LG Electronics moved down 0.92 percent to 323,000 won. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, however, gained 0.30 percent.
Auto shares were mixed. South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.83 percent, but auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis inched up 0.23 percent. Shares of Kia Motors remained unchanged at 40,900 won.
Pharmaceutical companies also lost ground, with Celltrion losing 0.27 percent, while Samsung BioLogics sliding 1.53 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,193.90 won against the U.S. dollar, tumbling 8.10 won from the previous session, as demand for the greenback rose in line with a foreign sell-offs of local stocks and the weakness of the Chinese yuan.
"The yuan's weakness, coupled with foreigners' selling binge, are working to help the local currency decline," Min Kyong-won, an analyst at Woori Bank, said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
3
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties
-
5
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
-
1
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
-
3
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
4
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
5
(2nd LD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks