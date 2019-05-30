Corporate direct financing up 35 pct in April
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond offerings climbed 34.8 percent on-month in April, largely thanks to a robust gain in sales of corporate debts, government data showed Thursday.
Local companies raised a combined 19.7 trillion won (US$16.5 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, up 5 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Stock sales, including two initial public offerings, plunged 63.6 percent on-month to 110.5 billion won last month.
The value of corporate bonds floated in April, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), gained 37 percent from a month earlier to 19.6 trillion won, the FSS said.
An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.
