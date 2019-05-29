(Yonhap Interview) Ex-U.S. nuclear envoy calls timing of N.K. ship seizure 'unfortunate'
By Song Sang-ho
JEJU, South Korea, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A former U.S. nuclear negotiator said Wednesday that the timing of Washington's recent seizure of a North Korean cargo ship suspected of violating U.N. sanctions was "unfortunate," though legal and appropriate.
Robert Gallucci, who negotiated a landmark 1994 nuclear agreement with Pyongyang, made the remarks amid concerns that the seizure could negatively affect diplomacy to break an impasse in nuclear talks between the United States and the North.
"In the midst of this political confusion and vulnerability of the (negotiation) process, I would say that it was unfortunate in a way that the seizure happened just now," Gallucci told Yonhap News Agency on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on this southern resort island.
"I am not going to say it was a wrong thing to do. It was probably the right thing to do, but just too bad that it had to happen now," he added.
On May 9, the U.S. Justice Department said that it had seized the 17,061-ton Wise Honest bulk carrier, a vessel suspected of violating U.S. domestic law and international sanctions, in the first direct seizure of a North Korean ship by American authorities.
Pyongyang has since been responding furiously, calling the seizure "unlawful and sovereignty-infringing" and demanding the immediate return of the ship.
The seizure, coupled with the North's recent escalatory rhetoric and short-range missile launches, have added to uncertainties over the prospects for the resumption of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
The nuclear negotiations have hit an impasse since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February broke down due to gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
Gallucci voiced skepticism over the summit-driven negotiation approach, saying that the normal way of conducting diplomacy on a complicated issue is "not to have the two leaders meet and try to figure out a very complicated deal."
"If they can pull this off, the chairman and the president, God bless them," he said. "But I am skeptical and I would feel that it would have a higher prospect of succeeding in the engagement if it was first prepared at the working level before the top people met."
Touching on South Korea's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the North through international agencies, Gallucci voiced support as long as it is intended to help suffering North Koreans.
"My own personal view is that if there is a humanitarian crisis that is the basis for proceeding, then that should proceed independent of the political situation," he said.
The 1994 agreement he negotiated called for North Korea to freeze and ultimately dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for political and economic concessions. It later fell through with the outbreak of the second nuclear crisis in 2012 after the North was found to have been running a clandestine program to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
3
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 600 mln YouTube views
-
5
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
1
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
4
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
5
(2nd LD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks