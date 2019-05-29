China pledges support for swimming world championships in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- China has offered its backing to help the South Korean city of Gwangju host a successful swimming world championship this summer, local organizers said Wednesday.
The local organizing committee for the FINA World Aquatics Championships said Lee Yong-sup, mayor of Gwangju and the competition's top organizer, met Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) President Zhou Jihong, in Beijing on Wednesday. It was the second day of a three-day trip to the Chinese capital for Lee.
Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, will host the world's top swimming competition from July 12 to 28.
At their meeting, Lee and Zhou signed an agreement to work together for the success of the world championships. Under their memorandum of understanding, Gwangju will organize a department tasked specifically with handling the Chinese delegation during the competition. It will provide Chinese athletes and officials with transportation and interpretation services, among other things.
The CSA, in turn, offered to promote the competition across China and encourage more athletes to take part in both the world championships for competitive athletes and the Masters Championships from Aug. 5-18 for amateurs.
Gwangju and the CSA also said they'll seek ways to increase the two countries' bilateral exchanges in sports and other areas.
Also on Wednesday, Lee had a meeting with Gou Zhongwen, the director of China's State General Administration of Sports, to discuss ways in which South Korea and China can make the world championships a success.
Lee said the two countries should try to use the upcoming championships as an opportunity to further promote their sports exchanges.
