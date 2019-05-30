(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 30)

President Moon Jae-in has defined the controversial leak of his phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump as an issue that can shake the foundations of the government. If so, he should have held both the diplomat in question — who relayed details of the two leaders' conversation to an opposition lawmaker — and his boss, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, responsible for the leaks. Yet Kang seems to be safe as head of our Foreign Ministry. The government plans to wrap up the case by simply penalizing senior diplomats in our embassy in Washington.