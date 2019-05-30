Multiple Koreans reported on sunken cruise in Hungary: foreign ministry
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Multiple South Koreans were aboard a boat that sank in Hungary's Danube River, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
"A group of South Korean tourists were on the cruise. We're trying to figure out details," a ministry official said.
Foreign news reports have said that 34 people were on the boat when it collided with another vessel and sank in the river on Wednesday (local time). The accident left at least three people dead and 16 others missing.
