(LEAD) Multiple Koreans reported on sunken cruise in Hungary: foreign ministry
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Multiple South Koreans were aboard a tourist boat that sank in Hungary's Danube River, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
"A group of South Korean tourists were on the cruise. We're trying to figure out details," a ministry official said.
Foreign news reports have said that 34 people were on the boat, including two crew members, when it collided with another vessel and sank in the river in Budapest, on Wednesday (local time).
Seven are confirmed dead, and several others have been taken to hospitals, Reuters quoted Hungary's national broadcast network as saying. Sixteen others are missing.
Strong currents due to heavy rainfall are apparently making the rescue operations difficult, the reports said.
(END)
