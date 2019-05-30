Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry

All Headlines 08:32 May 30, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Seven South Koreans were killed and 19 others went missing after a tourist boat sank in Hungary's Danube River, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.

A total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were aboard the cruise when it collided with another vessel and sank in the river in Budapest at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday (local time), the ministry said.

A search is under way for the 19 missing people, the ministry said.

Strong currents due to heavy rainfall are apparently making the rescue operations difficult, foreign news reports said.

The South Korean Embassy in Hungary has set up a team for the rescue and other consular efforts, and is closely coordinating with the local authorities, the ministry said.

An AFP photo shows the scene of an accident on the Danube River in Hungary, where seven South Korean tourists have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat carrying them collided with another cruise on May 29, 2019. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hungary boat #Korean victim
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!