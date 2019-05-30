(LEAD) Moon orders launch of emergency response team on Hungary boat sinking
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with postponement of Moon's luncheon meeting, other details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Thursday to use every possible means to rescue South Korean tourists whose boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, in cooperation with the local authorities, his office said.
Moon received a briefing on the incident from Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
The president told the government to deploy "all available resources" to rescue them, she said.
He "postponed" a luncheon meeting with nearly two dozen civil servants, which he had planned to have at Cheong Wa Dae in recognition of their accomplishments at work.
The president also ordered the formation of a government-level response team, headed by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, she added.
The government plans to dispatch a team of 18 officials at Kang's ministry and the National Fire Agency to Hungary as well.
The sightseeing ship was carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members when it sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest on Wednesday night (local time), the ministry said.
But the Very Good Tour, a Seoul-based tour firm in charge of the group tour program, said 31 South Koreans, including a six-year-old girl and a tour guide, were on board.
Seven South Koreans were confirmed to be dead, while 19 people remain missing.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
4
N.K. missile launch appears not intended to shake negotiations: ex-CIA official
-
5
N. Korea remains committed to fielding unified teams with S. Korea at 2020 Olympics