(2nd LD) Moon holds emergency meeting on Hungary boat sinking
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Thursday for the use of all available resources, including diplomatic means, to support efforts to search for and rescue more than a dozen South Koreans still missing after their sightseeing boat capsized in Hungary.
He was presiding over an emergency meeting at Cheong Wa Dae with his national security adviser, foreign and defense ministers as well as the state intelligence agency chief and other related senior officials.
"I would like you to cooperate with the Hungarian authorities by mobilizing all available diplomatic channels so that the search-and-rescue operations can be conducted speedily," Moon said.
If additional rescue workers or equipment are necessary, he added, the government should consult with neighboring countries for support.
The boat, carrying a total of 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members, sank in the Danube River in Budapest at around 9 p.m. Thursday (local time) after being hit by another nighttime sightseeing ship.
The accident left seven South Koreans dead. Seven others were rescued and sent to nearby hospitals, with 19 people unaccounted for, Seoul's foreign ministry said. One Hungarian crew member was killed and the other is missing.
Strong currents in the river made overnight search operations difficult.
Moon "postponed" a luncheon meeting with two dozen civil servants, which he had planned to have at Cheong Wa Dae in recognition of their accomplishments at work, in a show of his determination to focus on handling the Hungary accident.
Shortly after he convened the emergency session at Cheong Wa Dae, South Korea's foreign ministry announced that the country's top diplomat, Kang Kyung-wha, will head to Hungary.
Kang canceled her meeting here with Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, slated for Thursday morning.
The government also plans to dispatch a team of 18 officials from Kang's ministry and the National Fire Agency to the European country as well.
Separately, a rescue team, composed of seven members, including those who experienced similar operations at the time of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, and a six-member coast guard rescue unit will be dispatched there, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Ko quoted the president as saying at the emergency meeting that, "What's most important is speed. Mobilize rescue workers and equipment as fast as possible."
The government was conducting the Ulchi Taegeuk drills on defense readiness and crisis response to non-military threats, such as natural disasters, diseases and massive accidents.
