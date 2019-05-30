Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:08 May 30, 2019

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/12 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 30/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/16 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!