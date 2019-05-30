Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 May 30, 2019
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 29/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 30/19 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
