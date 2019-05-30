Bank lending rates for households fall in April
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Banks' lending rates for fresh household loans fell to the lowest in more than two years in April, central bank data showed Thursday, amid government efforts to curb growing household debts.
The average interest rate on all new household loans came to 3.48 percent as of end-April, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, the lowest since September 2017, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rate for home-backed loans moved down 0.06 percentage point to 2.98 percent over the cited period, marking the lowest since October 2016.
The on-month decline in bank lending rates comes amid government efforts to rein in household debt that many believe could quickly turn into a ticking bomb for Asia's fourth-largest economy already faced with months of sluggish exports and local consumption.
The South Korean economy unexpectedly contracted 0.3 percent from three months earlier in the first quarter, marking the worst performance in over a decade.
Its household credit growth also slowed to a six-year low in the January-March period, gaining only 3.3 trillion won from the previous quarter, BOK said earlier.
Still, the average rate of all fresh loans made in April remained nearly unchanged from a month before at 3.65 percent as the rate for new corporate loans stayed flat at 3.71 percent.
The rate for fresh loans to large conglomerates gained 3 basis points to 3.53 percent, while the rate for loans to smaller firms shed 0.01 percentage point to 3.83 percent.
The interest rate paid by banks on new savings stood at 1.88 percent as of end-April, down 0.07 percentage point from the month before.
The gap between the interest rate paid by banks on new savings and the rate it charges on loans widened to 1.77 from 1.71 percentage points at end-March.
