Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares started higher Thursday as gains in technology stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, supported the broader market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.02 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,038.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers of local stocks, joined by institutional investors.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.79 percent, and SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, gained 1.06 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.37 percent, while chemical giant LG Chem shot up 4.49 percent. No. 1 steelmaker POSCO inched up 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.00 won from the previous session's close.
