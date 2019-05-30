Overseas securities investment jumps by near 2-year high in Q1
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Overseas securities investment by South Korean institutions increased sharply in the first quarter, central bank data showed Thursday, possibly reflecting worsening conditions at home.
The value of overseas securities held by South Korean institutions came to US$284.8 billion at the end of March, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The figure marks an 8.5 percent rise from three months earlier, the fastest since the second quarter of 2017, when the number rose 9.1 percent on-quarter.
Foreign securities include overseas stocks and bonds, as well as Korean papers -- foreign currency-denominated securities issued by local government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
By investor, the value of overseas investment by asset managers increased $15.7 billion to $157.4 billion as of end-March, with that held by insurers gaining $3.4 billion to $85.7 billion.
Foreign exchange banks and local securities firms held $22.9 billion and $18.8 billion worth of overseas securities, respectively.
By type, foreign stocks held by local institutions increased by more than $11.5 billion to $89.7 billion, also marking a turnaround from a $4.9 billion drop in the previous quarter.
Foreign bonds held by South Korean institutions also gained $9.7 billion over the cited period to $152.7 billion, while investment in Korean paper added some $900 million to $42.4 billion.
