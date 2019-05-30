Second-tier banks to adopt tougher mortgage rules from next month
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Second-tier banks in South Korea will adopt tougher mortgage rules from next month, the country's financial regulator said Thursday, as authorities seek to slow the growth of household debt and stabilize home prices.
Major commercial banks adopted the stricter lending criteria for mortgages, called the Debt Service Ratio (DSR), in March last year.
The DSR, which measures all principal and interest payments as a proportion of annual income, is designed to better assess a borrower's repayment ability and reduce the risk of default.
The tougher rules will be applied to home loans by savings banks and other mutual savings banks from Saturday, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.
"The growth pace of household debt has been stabilizing," FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo said in the statement. "However, steady efforts are needed to slow the growth of household debt because it could pose a burden on economic growth and consumption."
South Korea's household debt grew at the slowest clip in six years in the first quarter of this year, according to the Bank of Korea.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to a record 1,540 trillion won (US$1.29 trillion) as of end-March, up 3.3 trillion won from three months earlier.
From a year earlier, household credit climbed 4.9 percent, marking the slowest gain since the fourth quarter of 2004.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
3
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
-
4
(News Focus) Revelations by school bullying victims rattle K-pop industry
-
5
N.K. missile launch appears not intended to shake negotiations: ex-CIA official