USITC to launch probe into LG Chem-SK Innovation trade secret dispute
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) will investigate a complaint by LG Chem Ltd., alleging its South Korean rival SK Innovation Co. stole its trade secrets, the Washington-based agency has said.
The USITC announced Wednesday (local time) that its panel has voted to institute a probe into LG Chem's complaint claiming that SK Innovation misappropriated its trade secrets on electric vehicle batteries and other secondary products.
The USITC said the case will be soon assigned to its administrative law judges who will confirm the schedule and arrange evidentiary hearings.
LG Chem, South Korea's leading EV battery and chemicals producer, said the investigation would prove SK Innovation's wrongdoings, which SK Innovation denies as "groundless."
In April, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the USITC and a U.S. court in Delaware, requesting an embargo on importing EV battery-related products from SK Innovation, while demanding compensation for the piracy of trade secrets.
The USITC said it will make a final determination in the investigation "at the earliest practicable time." Under its rule, the USITC will have to set a target date for completing the investigation within 45 days after the start of the investigation.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
