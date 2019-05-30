(Yonhap Interview) Economic uncertainty, rising costs pose challenge to airlines: IATA chief
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Economic uncertainty and rising costs will significantly weigh on global airlines' bottom lines down the road, with their business in Asia-Pacific, as well as Latin America, feared to take a hard hit, the chief of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
"In the coming six or eight months, we have to face significant rising fuel, labor, infrastructure costs and in addition to that, some uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a group interview in Seoul on Wednesday.
Currency volatility, unexpected consequences of trade wars and some geopolitical issues are also major concerns for the airline industry, he said, although this year is expected to be the 10th consecutive year of airline profits.
"Airlines should put in place all the measures to cope with these rising costs that are really harming their profitability and their ability to develop business, especially in Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," de Juniac noted.
In the face of a grim economic situation, global air cargo demand, measured in freight ton kilometers, fell by 0.9 percent in January-March period from a year earlier, the weakest performance since early 2016, according to IATA.
IATA, which already trimmed the outlook to US$35.5 billion in December from $38 billion, is set to release the 2019 global airline industry profit outlook Sunday.
The flaring trade war between the United States and China is casting a pall over the global economy and rising oil prices are squeezing global airliners' profitability. In terms of Dubai crude, oil prices jumped 29 percent this year to $67.13 per barrel Thursday. Airlines usually spend one-fourth of their sales on jet fuel purchases.
De Juniac is in Seoul as the 75th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit is scheduled to run here from June 1-3. The IATA chief has three decades of experience in the airline and aerospace industries. He served as chairman and CEO of Air France from 2011-2013.
More than 1,000 leaders from IATA's 290 member airlines, including six from South Korea, will attend this year's annual meeting to discuss a variety of aviation issues.
The participants will focus on preparing for a doubling of demand for air connectivity over the next 20 years, IATA said.
"Aviation gives us the freedom to connect and build communities in ways that were not possible at any other time in human history. Over the next two decades, we will bring the business of freedom to more than 4 billion more travelers," de Juniac said.
Citing the prolonged grounding of the B737 MAX aircraft as another major concern for the aviation industry, he said, "We are meeting in five to seven weeks' time, including operators, regulators and aircraft manufacturers to talk about how we manage the re-entry into service -- in the best possible conditions -- of this aircraft."
Aviation authorities have suspended flights of the B737 MAX following two accidents that killed 346 people aboard the plane. No time frame has been set for the troubled airplane to fly again.
Last week, there were two separate gatherings: one between regulators and aircraft manufacturers in Texas organized by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the other between airplane operators arranged by IATA, according to de Juniac.
"For us, the alignment on what has to be done in terms of re-entry to service, operations, training -- whatever has to be done -- has to be aligned, but also the time frame should be aligned, because otherwise it will create difficulties for everyone. That's on FAA's hands," the French native said.
Looking ahead, de Juniac expected low-cost carriers will continue to grow and global demand for fuel-efficient airplanes will rise further.
Particularly in Asia and Europe, he said, "There is a strong demand for low fares or for having the value for money in choosing the options you want to pay for, which is the low-cost model."
Faced with growing competition with budget carriers, full-service carriers have specialized their services and lowered their costs, with some of them operating their own low-cost networks "to address the low-cost part of the market," he said.
The IATA chief said there is a stronger push for a more fuel-efficient aircraft and a new propulsion system.
"The second direction is to explore a new propulsion system, electric or different energies. We have possibilities in hydrogen, and aircraft manufacturers are working on these issues," the director general said.
But he didn't expect an electrical aircraft working in the transportation area in the coming one or two decades, except for regional aircraft.
"When you put a new aircraft, a new technology into service, you have to be sure that it is safe," de Juniac said. "Never forget safety. No compromise on safety."
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
3
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
-
4
(News Focus) Revelations by school bullying victims rattle K-pop industry
-
5
N.K. missile launch appears not intended to shake negotiations: ex-CIA official