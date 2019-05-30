Panel kicks off deliberation to set next year's minimum wage
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean wage council kicked off its deliberation to set the minimum wage for next year on Thursday amid controversy that the steep rise in the wage has hampered job growth.
A plenary meeting was held on Thursday amid mounting calls to adjust the pace of the increase to cushion the economic impact of an additional hike.
The country hiked the wage by 16.4 percent on-year to 7,530 won (US$6.31) per hour in 2018, the steepest rise in 17 years. In 2019, it raised the minimum wage by 10.9 percent to 8,350 won.
The hike has sparked backlash, mainly from small firms and mom-and-pop stores, which have dismissed many part-time workers due to the rising labor costs.
President Moon Jae-in pledged to boost the hourly minimum wage to 10,000 won, but has signaled some flexibility.
Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap gave letters of appointment to 10 new members of the council, including eight outside experts.
The council consists of 27 members, nine each from labor, business and outside experts.
The replacements came as eight outside experts offered to resign en masse after the government decided in March to modify the decision-making process for setting the pay rate.
But the overhaul has yet to be made as a relevant bill is still pending in the National Assembly.
"We expect the council to review and approve the minimum wage by considering the impact of a wage decision on low-income workers' livelihoods and employment and the economy," the minister said.
"We also hope a wage decision can be made at a socially accepted and reasonable level," he added.
The council is seeking to approve next year's minimum hourly pay rate no later than mid-July.
