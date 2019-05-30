KT to launch 5G-based smart factory solution in Q3
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. said Thursday it will launch an advanced smart factory solution based on its 5G network in the third quarter to raise productivity at local factories.
KT said it has been collaborating with local manufacturers and IT solution providers to develop its own smart factory solution, called FactoryMakers, which features artificial intelligence, big data, cloud and security technologies.
Following a 5G network rollout for enterprises in December, KT, a major mobile operator, has been developing business-to-business services to expand use cases of the ultra-fast network and create new revenue sources.
The company said its enterprise-focused 5G network adopts stronger security measures against cyber hacking attempts and provides professional solutions customized for local manufacturers.
Under the partnership, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, which extensively uses robots in its shipbuilding process, said it will integrate KT's 5G network with its robotics system.
With a remote monitoring system and big data analysis, KT said its smart factory solution will promptly detect robots' abnormal activities and reduce their error rates.
The latest move comes in line with the government's push to expand smart factories to upgrade the nation's sluggish manufacturing industry.
The government has set a goal of creating 30,000 smart factories and 10 industrial zones by 2022 to create synergy among companies, provincial governments and academia.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
