Weaker won to have limited impact on export earnings: poll
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A weaker South Korean currency against the U.S. dollar will likely have a limited positive impact on local firms' export earnings and competitiveness, a poll showed Thursday.
The survey of the country's top 1,000 companies by sales, taken by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI), showed that a 10 percent fall in the value of the won against the U.S. dollar would raise their average operating margin by 0.5 percentage point.
About 33 percent of the respondents forecast the drop to have no impact on their operating margins, with 24.3 percent expecting declines. The remainder projected improvements.
The operating margin refers to the ratio of operating income to sales and serves as a key barometer of a company's profitability.
The findings also showed that a 10 percent decline in the value of South Korean currency would increase their exports by a mere 1 percentage point.
Nearly 48 percent of the companies polled projected that the won's depreciation would boost their exports, with 38 percent expecting no impact.
The survey comes amid the won's recent weakness against the greenback, which usually increases export earnings in terms of the local currency and makes South Korean exports cheaper in foreign markets.
"Given the findings, however, it is difficult to say that a weaker local currency would lead to increased exports by boosting their price competitiveness," said KERI, which is affiliated with the Federation of Korean Industries, a major business lobby.
Meanwhile, slightly over 40 percent of the respondents cited increased import prices of raw materials as the biggest impact of the won's weakness, trailed by a rise in foreign exchange gains at 31 percent.
Nearly 63 percent of those surveyed said there is an urgent need for the government to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market.
(END)
-
1
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
3
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
-
4
N.K. missile launch appears not intended to shake negotiations: ex-CIA official
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak