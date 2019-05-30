Seoul stocks trade higher late Thursday morning
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher Thursday morning as foreigners turned to net buyers of local stocks and investors hunted for bargains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened higher and stayed in positive terrain, rising 4.98 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,028.30 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks plunged on China's threats to cut rare earth minerals supplies, the latest development in the escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies. But analysts said investors here went bargain hunting.
Foreign investors scooped up more than 33 billion won (US$27 million) worth of local stocks in the morning, set to snap their four-day selling spree.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.91 percent and SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, inched up 0.30 percent. No 1 steelmaker POSCO gained 0.63 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with top player Hyundai Motor losing 0.37 percent and its sister company Kia Motors sliding 0.61 percent. But auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.70 won from the previous session's close.
