Tax agency collects 154 bln won from wealthy delinquent taxpayers
SEJONG, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Thursday that it has collected 154 billion won (US$129 million) from hundreds of wealthy delinquent taxpayers in the latest crackdown on tax dodgers.
The National Tax Service said 325 people who live a life of luxury in affluent neighborhoods hid their assets in other people's names.
In one case, a person, who was living in an expensive apartment of his grown-up child, handed over his foreign passenger car to his daughter-in-law the day after he received a tax bill and withdrew money in cash.
In 2018, the tax agency collected 1.88 trillion won in taxes from delinquent taxpayers.
