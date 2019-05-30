Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax agency collects 154 bln won from wealthy delinquent taxpayers

All Headlines 13:19 May 30, 2019

SEJONG, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Thursday that it has collected 154 billion won (US$129 million) from hundreds of wealthy delinquent taxpayers in the latest crackdown on tax dodgers.

The National Tax Service said 325 people who live a life of luxury in affluent neighborhoods hid their assets in other people's names.

In one case, a person, who was living in an expensive apartment of his grown-up child, handed over his foreign passenger car to his daughter-in-law the day after he received a tax bill and withdrew money in cash.

In 2018, the tax agency collected 1.88 trillion won in taxes from delinquent taxpayers.

