(Yonhap Interview) Ex-U.S. nuclear envoy dismisses notion of S. Korea stuck between U.S., N.K.
By Song Sang-ho
JEJU, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A former chief U.S. nuclear envoy said Thursday that South Korea still has a "very big" influence over nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, dismissing the notion that it has been stuck in the middle with little wiggle room.
Joseph Yun, former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, made the remarks amid concerns that the South has been in a predicament with the United States pressuring it to put up a united front as an ally and the North pressing it to promote the "interests of ethnic Koreans."
"South Korea has a very, very big influence on how these negotiations will turn out. You must remember that it was really President Moon (Jae-in) who was the initiator of the current round of engagement," Yun said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on this southern resort island.
"President Moon is the initiator and he has put in a lot of effort ... So, he is the one bringing the sides together," he added.
Yun characterized Moon as an "alliance partner of the United States," not a neutral observer.
"I think it would be a mistake to assume that (Moon) is a neutral observer," he said.
"He wants to see the nuclear program end in North Korea just as much as the U.S. ... people characterizing him as stuck in between is I believe a wrong characterization. His goals are exactly the same as those of the U.S.," he added.
Yun also said that next month's summit between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump will mark a good opportunity for Moon to catalyze his engagement drive.
Nuclear negotiations with the communist state have hit an impasse since the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February ended without a deal due to gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
"This (summit) is really an opportunity for the two leaders to get together and agree on a common approach that is acceptable to both sides," he said. "So I think it is an opportunity for President Moon to make the case that engagement with North Korea has to be accelerated."
Yun also noted that Trump could try to keep the "status quo" with Pyongyang ahead of his reelection battle next year, though he is aware of the year-end negotiation deadline set by the North Korean leader.
Speculation has lingered that Trump could focus on managing the status quo with the North, rather than aggressively striking a deal that could draw domestic criticism, amid apparent consensus in Washington that no deal is better than a bad deal.
"I think that's a very distinct possibility. He will try to maintain the status quo as long as he can," he said. "But he knows that North Korea has put a marker down that something better (should) happen before the end of year. There's that marker. So he has to consider that," he said.
Commenting on the U.S.' recent seizure of the North Korean cargo ship Wise Honest, Yun said it is a stumbling block to the efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
"The seizure is another factor in these negotiations ... In the end, I would imagine that will be an item for negotiations on how to get over that," he said.
