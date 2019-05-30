Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
SEOUL -- Seven South Koreans died and 19 others went missing after a tourist boat carrying them capsized in a river in the capital of Hungary late Wednesday (local time).
A total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were on the sightseeing boat amid heavy rain, when their ship collided with a larger cruise boat and sank in the Danube river in downtown Budapest at around 9 p.m., the foreign ministry in Seoul said.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon orders launch of emergency response team on Hungary boat sinking
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Thursday to use every possible means to rescue South Korean tourists whose boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, in cooperation with the local authorities, his office said.
Moon received a briefing on the incident from Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
----------------
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
SEOUL -- A one-minute YouTube video featuring world stars BTS' partnership with UNICEF is on the front of the official homepage of the United Nations, giving a message of hope and happiness for young generations, the website showed Thursday.
The short video shows the band engaging in the U.N. Children's Fund's campaign for "Generation Unlimited" and promoting an anti-violence agenda for youth. The video was uploaded to the U.N. website's front page sometime last week.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Bong Joon-ho puts every emotion into 'Parasite'
SEOUL -- Those who have seen director Bong Joon-ho's previous works, like "Memories of Murder," "The Host" and "Mother," may have been astonished at the films' fluid toggling between tones and genres and flush of emotional beats and rhythms.
In his latest black comedy film, "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, such deft techniques by the 49-year old auteur seem to have reached their zenith.
----------------
S. Korea's defense chief to visit Singapore for defense diplomacy
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will attend a regional security forum in Singapore this week to promote Seoul's peace-building efforts with North Korea and boost defense ties with key neighbors, his office said Thursday.
The minister will leave for Singapore on Friday to attend the 19th Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue after its venue, set to kick off on the day for a three-day run, the ministry said.
----------------
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea taking on Argentina with knockout spot at stake
KATOWICE -- South Korea's match against Argentina this week to close out Group F action at the FIFA U-20 World Cup may not quite be a must-win situation. But the young Taeguk Warriors should approach it like one, if they want to control their own destiny for the knockout stage.
The top two seeds in Group F will duke it out at Tychy Stadium in Tychy at 8:30 p.m. Friday (local time), or 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Seoul time).
----------------
(Policy Interview) S. Korea hopes ILO conventions ratification will support trade ties with EU
SEOUL -- South Korea expects its push to ratify core international labor conventions will help "fundamentally" resolve possible trade disputes with the European Union (EU) and support trade ties with the economic bloc, the vice labor minister said Thursday.
The government has recently unveiled a plan to submit a motion to seek parliamentary ratification of three of the four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, along with efforts to revise the relevant laws.
----------------
(LEAD) Pentagon chief says N.K. launches violated U.N. resolutions
WASHINGTON -- Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Wednesday that North Korea's missile launches this month were a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, adding to the confusion over the U.S. views.
North Korea launched short-range missiles on May 9 in apparent protest over stalled negotiations with the U.S. While U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton condemned them as a breach of UNSC resolutions, which ban the North's use of ballistic missile technology, President Donald Trump said he views them "differently" and referred to the missiles as "small weapons."
----------------
