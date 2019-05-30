Seoul recoups 65 bln won of bailout funds in Q1
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea recouped 65 billion won (US$54.7 million) of funds that were spent to bail out troubled financial firms during the 1997-1998 Asian crisis, in the first quarter, the financial regulator said Thursday.
The quarterly recovery of taxpayers' money came as the government got compensation after winning a lawsuit against BNK Financial Group, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.
The government extended a total of 168.7 trillion won in bailout funds between November 1997 and December 2016, with 116.3 trillion won, or 68.9 percent retrieved as of the end of March this year.
