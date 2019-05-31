Arrival duty-free shops open in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first on-arrival duty-free shops opened at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, on Friday.
Three arrival duty-free shops, two in Terminal 1 and one in Terminal 2, handle 10 products, including alcoholic beverages, perfume and cosmetics, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Tobacco products are not available in the shops.
Last year, the government unveiled a plan to allow duty-free shops in arrival terminals in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost domestic consumption.
The arrival duty-free shops could create hundreds of jobs, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
Summary of inter-Korean news this week
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
5
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks