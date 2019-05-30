KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 49,900 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 272,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,000 UP 700
Kogas 40,950 UP 350
Hanwha 25,400 UP 50
DB HiTek 14,550 UP 100
CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 31,150 DN 450
LGInt 15,750 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,430 DN 50
SBC 17,200 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 97,600 UP 100
SK hynix 65,900 DN 200
Youngpoong 710,000 0
DOOSAN 93,400 DN 100
DaelimInd 105,000 UP 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 DN50
KiaMtr 41,200 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,770 DN 30
Daesang 25,400 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,930 UP 150
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100
KISWire 22,950 DN 400
LotteFood 541,000 0
NEXENTIRE 10,200 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 93,700 UP 2,000
KCC 255,500 UP 1,000
Hansae 22,000 DN 1,950
Nongshim 243,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 42,250 UP 600
Hyosung 75,300 UP 300
LOTTE 42,050 UP 50
AK Holdings 48,250 DN 2,650
Binggrae 73,500 UP 100
GCH Corp 21,650 DN 100
LotteChilsung 174,500 DN 5,500
HyundaiMtr 135,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 63,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 UP 50
