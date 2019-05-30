HyundaiEng&Const 49,900 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 272,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,000 UP 700

Kogas 40,950 UP 350

Hanwha 25,400 UP 50

DB HiTek 14,550 UP 100

CJ 100,500 0

JWPHARMA 31,150 DN 450

LGInt 15,750 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 6,430 DN 50

SBC 17,200 DN 250

Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 UP 550

Donga Socio Holdings 97,600 UP 100

SK hynix 65,900 DN 200

Youngpoong 710,000 0

DOOSAN 93,400 DN 100

DaelimInd 105,000 UP 3,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 DN50

KiaMtr 41,200 UP 300

TONGYANG 1,770 DN 30

Daesang 25,400 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,930 UP 150

ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100

KISWire 22,950 DN 400

LotteFood 541,000 0

NEXENTIRE 10,200 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 93,700 UP 2,000

KCC 255,500 UP 1,000

Hansae 22,000 DN 1,950

Nongshim 243,000 DN 2,000

SGBC 42,250 UP 600

Hyosung 75,300 UP 300

LOTTE 42,050 UP 50

AK Holdings 48,250 DN 2,650

Binggrae 73,500 UP 100

GCH Corp 21,650 DN 100

LotteChilsung 174,500 DN 5,500

HyundaiMtr 135,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 63,400 DN 1,300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 UP 50

(MORE)