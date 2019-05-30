KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 239,500 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 96,300 DN 3,300
SAMSUNG SDS 210,000 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,600 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,910 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 62,000 UP 600
HANILHOLDINGS 50,800 DN 500
SLCORP 22,800 DN 500
Yuhan 244,000 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 42,550 UP 750
NHIS 13,300 UP 200
SK Discovery 24,750 UP 500
LS 46,800 UP 1,000
GC Corp 122,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 40,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 213,500 UP 10,000
KPIC 132,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,530 UP 130
SKC 30,400 DN 150
GS Retail 34,100 DN 400
Ottogi 708,000 DN 11,000
IlyangPharm 25,250 DN 500
DaeduckElec 11,900 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 4,695 UP 35
HtlShilla 91,200 DN 2,400
Hanmi Science 68,400 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 95,900 DN 1,000
Hanssem 80,200 DN 3,900
HHI 115,500 UP 4,500
Hanwha Chem 20,650 UP 250
OCI 88,000 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,850 UP 1,700
KorZinc 438,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,550 UP 70
SYC 51,500 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 48,550 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 34,100 UP 300
S-Oil 82,300 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 92,800 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 255,000 UP 500
