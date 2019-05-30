KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 42,050 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 93,300 UP 900
Mobis 221,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,750 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 15,300 DN 300
S-1 94,700 DN 400
Hanchem 82,500 0
DWS 36,550 DN 950
UNID 48,800 DN 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,300 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 45,200 DN 500
HankookShellOil 320,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 17,300 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 34,850 UP 2,750
TaekwangInd 1,339,000 DN 65,000
SsangyongCement 6,090 UP 170
KAL 31,550 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,420 DN 120
LG Corp. 73,000 UP 1,900
SsangyongMtr 4,140 UP 20
BoryungPharm 11,550 DN 50
L&L 15,500 DN 100
NamyangDairy 580,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,850 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,950 UP 450
Shinsegae 292,000 DN 6,000
HITEJINRO 20,100 0
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 11,800 UP 250
SK 234,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO 24,950 UP 250
DAEKYO 6,030 DN 40
GKL 19,950 DN 200
Handsome 40,500 DN 1,550
SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 650
WJ COWAY 79,700 UP 3,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 158,000 DN 1,000
IBK 14,000 UP 350
KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 200
SKTelecom 250,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
3
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
4
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
-
5
(News Focus) Revelations by school bullying victims rattle K-pop industry