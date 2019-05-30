HYUNDAI WIA 42,050 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 93,300 UP 900

Mobis 221,000 UP 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,750 DN 550

HDC HOLDINGS 15,300 DN 300

S-1 94,700 DN 400

Hanchem 82,500 0

DWS 36,550 DN 950

UNID 48,800 DN 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,300 DN 900

ShinhanGroup 45,200 DN 500

HankookShellOil 320,000 UP 1,500

BukwangPharm 17,300 UP 950

ILJIN MATERIALS 34,850 UP 2,750

TaekwangInd 1,339,000 DN 65,000

SsangyongCement 6,090 UP 170

KAL 31,550 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,420 DN 120

LG Corp. 73,000 UP 1,900

SsangyongMtr 4,140 UP 20

BoryungPharm 11,550 DN 50

L&L 15,500 DN 100

NamyangDairy 580,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 48,850 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,950 UP 450

Shinsegae 292,000 DN 6,000

HITEJINRO 20,100 0

CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 1,500

Hanon Systems 11,800 UP 250

SK 234,500 UP 5,500

KEPCO 24,950 UP 250

DAEKYO 6,030 DN 40

GKL 19,950 DN 200

Handsome 40,500 DN 1,550

SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 650

WJ COWAY 79,700 UP 3,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 158,000 DN 1,000

IBK 14,000 UP 350

KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 200

SKTelecom 250,000 DN 2,000

