KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S&T MOTIV 41,750 0
HyundaiElev 79,500 DN 200
NamhaeChem 9,770 DN 230
DONGSUH 19,250 DN 100
BGF 7,170 DN 230
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 91,400 DN 100
PanOcean 4,310 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 37,000 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 26,300 DN 300
KT 28,350 UP 450
LG Uplus 14,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,600 UP 700
KT&G 99,900 UP 1,400
Muhak 10,650 DN 100
DHICO 6,260 UP 280
SBS 20,500 DN 500
LG Display 16,550 UP 100
Kangwonland 31,100 UP 400
NAVER 112,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 124,500 UP 3,000
NCsoft 476,500 DN 3,500
FARMSCO 6,840 UP 60
DSME 29,900 UP 950
DSINFRA 6,460 UP 50
DWEC 4,810 DN 15
Donga ST 98,600 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,000 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 279,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 261,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,150 UP 150
LGH&H 1,286,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 327,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 20,450 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,000 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,650 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 78,400 UP 1,400
Celltrion 186,000 UP 500
Huchems 20,750 UP 150
