S&T MOTIV 41,750 0

HyundaiElev 79,500 DN 200

NamhaeChem 9,770 DN 230

DONGSUH 19,250 DN 100

BGF 7,170 DN 230

SamsungEng 16,850 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 91,400 DN 100

PanOcean 4,310 UP 90

SAMSUNG CARD 37,000 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 26,300 DN 300

KT 28,350 UP 450

LG Uplus 14,150 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 80,600 UP 700

KT&G 99,900 UP 1,400

Muhak 10,650 DN 100

DHICO 6,260 UP 280

SBS 20,500 DN 500

LG Display 16,550 UP 100

Kangwonland 31,100 UP 400

NAVER 112,000 UP 2,500

Kakao 124,500 UP 3,000

NCsoft 476,500 DN 3,500

FARMSCO 6,840 UP 60

DSME 29,900 UP 950

DSINFRA 6,460 UP 50

DWEC 4,810 DN 15

Donga ST 98,600 UP 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,000 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 279,000 DN 3,500

DongwonF&B 261,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 31,150 UP 150

LGH&H 1,286,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 327,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO E&C 20,450 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,000 DN 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 40,650 UP 450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 450

LGELECTRONICS 78,400 UP 1,400

Celltrion 186,000 UP 500

Huchems 20,750 UP 150

(MORE)