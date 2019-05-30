KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,600 DN 300
KIH 72,300 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 43,550 UP 900
GS 50,500 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 35,150 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 18,300 UP 150
LIG Nex1 33,200 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,205 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 DN 4,000
LF 21,550 DN 150
FOOSUNG 7,190 UP 30
JW HOLDINGS 6,050 DN 180
SK Innovation 165,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 24,400 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 44,650 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 55,700 UP 100
Youngone Corp 38,500 DN 1,750
KOLON IND 41,200 UP 1,650
HanmiPharm 398,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 30
emart 143,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 62,700 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 136,500 DN 3,000
COSMAX 108,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 29,400 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 70,700 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 34,000 UP 950
Netmarble 113,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S308000 UP1000
ORION 86,300 UP 200
BGF Retail 186,500 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 56,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 42,600 UP 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,900 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 14,100 UP 100
(END)
