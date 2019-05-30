(LEAD) Seoul shares rise on bargain hunting, Korean won surges
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday on bargain hunting, and foreign investors snapped their four-day selling spree. The South Korean won rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.48 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,038.80. Trading volume was moderate at 444.80 million shares worth 4.83 trillion won (US$4 billion), with gainers edging out losers 424 to 398.
The index opened a tad higher despite overnight losses on Wall Street as investors went bargain hunting.
"The KOSPI went up as foreign investors switched their position to net buyers," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. "But because external uncertainties remain, the index didn't rebound much."
Foreign investors scooped up 42.7 billion won worth of local stocks, ending their four-day selling binge, while institutions bought a net 23.1 billion won. Retail investors sold a net of 72.2 billion won.
Large-cap shares saw mixed trade.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 1.79 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.3 percent. LG Electronics gained 1.82 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion inched up 0.27 percent, but Samsung BioLogics plunged 2.07 percent.
Auto shares finished in positive terrain, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor rising 1.12 percent and its sister company Kia Motors climbing up 0.73 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.61 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,188.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 5.10 won from the previous session's close, as investors remained cautious about a potential intervention by the currency authorities, who have repeatedly warned of a sharp decline in the won's value against the dollar.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 0.7 basis point to 1.626 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds rose 0.9 basis point to 1.651 percent.
