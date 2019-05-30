Gov't mulls changing weekly liaison meeting with N.K. to irregular basis: official
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering proposing to North Korea that the two sides hold a meeting of their liaison office chiefs only when they agree to it, rather than sticking to the current weekly basis, a senior government official said Thursday.
The two Koreas launched the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong in September and agreed to hold a meeting of its co-heads -- one from each side -- every week to discuss cross border issues.
The weekly meeting, however, has not been held for 13 straight weeks, since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
"I think it would be better (for the co-chief) to go (to the liaison office) when a certain date is set through mutual consultations, instead of going there every week," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Until now, former Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, one of the co-chiefs, headed to Kaesong almost every week despite his North Korean counterpart's absence in an apparent message to the North to come back to the weekly meeting.
Last week, President Moon Jae-in appointed Suh Ho as the new vice unification minister.
"It is quite regrettable that the weekly meeting has not been held regularly, but the point is to operate (the liaison office) more practically," the official said.
The agreement reached between the two Koreas, which stipulates the agreement to have the high-level meeting every week, will not be modified, the official added.
South Korea has yet to talk to the North about the possible change.
It is the latest in a series signs that reflect the stalled reconciliation process between South and North Korea in the face of little progress in Pyongyang's denuclearization talks with Washington.
