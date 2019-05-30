S. Korea to sell 8.1 trillion won in state bonds in June
SEJONG, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 8.1 trillion won (US$6.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government will issue 1.65 trillion won each in bonds with a maturity of three years and five years, while selling 2.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It intends to sell 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while also floating 1.85 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years and selling 300 billion won in 50-year bonds.
In October 2016, the ministry floated 50-year bonds for the first time.
