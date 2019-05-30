Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 8.1 trillion won in state bonds in June

All Headlines 17:49 May 30, 2019

SEJONG, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 8.1 trillion won (US$6.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 1.65 trillion won each in bonds with a maturity of three years and five years, while selling 2.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It intends to sell 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while also floating 1.85 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years and selling 300 billion won in 50-year bonds.

In October 2016, the ministry floated 50-year bonds for the first time.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Treasurys
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!