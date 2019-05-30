Moon asks Hungary to do its best to rescue missing S. Koreans after boat sinking
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday requested that the Hungarian government continue its full support in connection with the search for more than a dozen South Koreans missing in a river boat sinking.
During 15-minute phone talks with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president thanked the Hungarian authorities for their "active rescue operations," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Seven South Koreans died when the sightseeing boat capsized after being hit by another ship on the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday night (local time). It was carrying 33 South Koreans, mostly group tourists.
Nineteen others are still unaccounted for despite a massive search operation.
Orban said more than 200 divers and medical workers have been deployed to the site.
South Korea is sending its own rescue team there as well.
The prime minister was quoted as telling Moon that his government is all set to cooperate with the delegation and it will offer every possible support.
