Captain detained in Hungary boat sinking after 7 Koreans killed
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The captain of a vessel that collided with another boat on a river in Hungary, resulting in the death of at least seven South Korean tourists, has been detained, foreign news reports said Friday.
According to the AFP, Hungarian police said they had detained the Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship on suspicion of "endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths."
"After being questioned, 64-year-old Yuriy C., a resident of Odessa, was detained and a request for his arrest has been made," AFP cited a police statement as saying.
The suspect's vessel, the Viking River Cruise, collided with the cruise boat Hableany, which means mermaid in Hungarian, on the Danube River late Wednesday (local time). The Hableany reportedly capsized and sank seven seconds later.
On board were 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members. Seven Koreans have been confirmed dead, 19 others remain missing, while seven were rescued. The two Hungarians have also yet to be accounted for.
(END)
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
Pro-N. Korea paper demands U.S. return seized ship, stops 'dangerous game'
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(LEAD) Pentagon chief says N.K. launches violated U.N. resolutions