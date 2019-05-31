Korean-language dailies

-- 'Safety' sinks in Danube, 26 Koreans engulfed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Danube disaster' attacks nighttime sightseeing boat (Kookmin Daily)

-- Nighttime tour becomes nightmare (Donga llbo)

-- Danube nightmare, tourists never return (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Danube tragedy' boat sinks with 33 Koreans aboard (Segye Times)

-- Nobody returns from family retreats (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Long-awaited family trip ends in Danube tragedy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Danube disaster' no one returns (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Please!' painful outcries in Danube (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Danube tragedy, no life vests (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- State tax agency collects excessive comprehensive real estate tax (Korea Economic Daily)

