Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Safety' sinks in Danube, 26 Koreans engulfed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Danube disaster' attacks nighttime sightseeing boat (Kookmin Daily)
-- Nighttime tour becomes nightmare (Donga llbo)
-- Danube nightmare, tourists never return (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Danube tragedy' boat sinks with 33 Koreans aboard (Segye Times)
-- Nobody returns from family retreats (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Long-awaited family trip ends in Danube tragedy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Danube disaster' no one returns (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Please!' painful outcries in Danube (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Danube tragedy, no life vests (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- State tax agency collects excessive comprehensive real estate tax (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Danube capsizing kills 7 Koreans, 19 are missing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At least seven Koreans dead in ferry accident in Hungary (Korea Herald)
-- 7 Koreans dead, 21 missing after tour boat sinks (Korea Times)
(END)

