Bolton says Trump dictates policy on N. Korea
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton threw his weight behind President Donald Trump's policy on North Korea on Thursday following the emergence of an apparent disagreement between the two men.
Bolton said in an interview with Sky News that he is the national security adviser, not the national security decision-maker, "and obviously the president dictates the policy."
"And that's certainly true on North Korea as well," he said.
In Tokyo last week the hawkish adviser told reporters that North Korea's short-range missile launches earlier this month were a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Trump later said he views them "differently" and added that he's "personally" not bothered by the missiles.
"The president is very determined that neither Iran nor North Korea will get deliverable nuclear weapons," Bolton told Sky News.
"He's held two summit meetings with Kim Jong-un, a precedent-breaking pair of summits," he said, referring to the North Korean leader. "And he's held fast to the position he's expressed there that he wants to see all of North Korea's nuclear weapons program eliminated. So I think his position is very clear, and that's obviously the position of the administration."
Trump and Kim agreed at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 to work toward "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for unspecified security guarantees for Pyongyang.
At their second summit in Vietnam in February, the two failed to produce any deal due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the United States.
Trump has appeared eager to keep diplomacy with the North alive as he touts the regime's suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests since 2017 as one of his major accomplishments.
But negotiations between the sides have stalled, with Kim demanding the U.S. soften its negotiating position before the end of the year.
Bolton is currently in Britain to lay the groundwork for Trump's state visit to the country next week.
