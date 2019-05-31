(LEAD) N. Korea confirms outbreak of African swine fever
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 3, 6-7, photo)
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever, possibly adding to the country's already dire food situation and prompting South Korea to guard against possible spread of the animal disease in areas bordering the North.
North Korea reported the outbreak of the swine fever at a farm in its northern Jagang Province, which borders China, to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on Thursday.
Of the farm's 99 pigs, 77 of them died from the fever, and the rest were culled by the North Korean authority, according to Seoul's agriculture ministry Friday.
Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available. Since its outbreak in China in August, the disease has spread to neighboring countries, like Mongolia and Vietnam.
South Korea remains wary about the possible spread of the disease from North Korea through wild pigs that may cross the border.
"We have been already working closely with related organizations to cope with a possible outbreak of the swine fever in North Korea and enhanced quarantine efforts in the border areas," the agriculture ministry said.
Around South Korean 350 farms located near the border have been under close scrutiny, according to the ministry.
The outbreak adds to concerns about its impact on North Korea's food situation as the country is suffering severe food shortages, amid global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.
The World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization said earlier that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008. An estimated 10 million people in North Korea, 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food, they said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
5
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
5
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks